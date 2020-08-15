Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,302 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $64,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

