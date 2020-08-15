Swiss National Bank Has $53.11 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $53,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.68.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,032. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $187.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.79. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $253.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.