Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $58,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 225.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total transaction of $2,477,633.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.38.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $193.80 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

