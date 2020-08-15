Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $56,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $398.99 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $6,523,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Stephens raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.