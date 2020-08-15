Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Wix.Com worth $52,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wix.Com by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Wix.Com by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX stock opened at $277.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.63 and a beta of 1.86. Wix.Com Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.93 and a 200-day moving average of $184.57.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wix.Com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.94.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

