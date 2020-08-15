Swiss National Bank Buys 89,700 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $59,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

CBRE Group stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,482.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,254. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.