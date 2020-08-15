Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of CarMax worth $57,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 1,173.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 373.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in CarMax in the second quarter worth $48,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

NYSE:KMX opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $106.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,401.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $24,864,292.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 466,687 shares in the company, valued at $45,553,318.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

