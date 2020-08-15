Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,865,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $70,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,304,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 455,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 730,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,700 shares in the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

