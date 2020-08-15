Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,600 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $64,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $195.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

