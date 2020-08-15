Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 53.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Stryker by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $188.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $66,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lowered their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

