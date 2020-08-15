Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading 2.3% Higher

Strix Group PLC (LON:KETL)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), 1,910,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.88).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Strix Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.49 million and a PE ratio of 21.13.

In other Strix Group news, insider Frank Gao sold 43,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.52), for a total transaction of £84,360.30 ($110,289.32).

Strix Group Company Profile (LON:KETL)

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

