Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Price Target to $2.00

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HRVSF. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Harvest Health & Recreation alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HRVSF opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.