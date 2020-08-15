Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $148.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carvana from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.55.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $196.68 on Tuesday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $225.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 181.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,275,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $38,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,719,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,773,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

