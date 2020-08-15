Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells $312,373.98 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $312,373.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SMP opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 80.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 462.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $213,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King raised Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.