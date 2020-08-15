Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells $312,373.98 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $312,373.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:SMP opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.85.
Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King raised Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.
About Standard Motor Products
Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.
