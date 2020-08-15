St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $932.60

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $932.60 and traded as high as $1,031.50. St. James’s Place shares last traded at $1,027.00, with a volume of 1,396,522 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on STJ shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 965 ($12.62) price target (up previously from GBX 925 ($12.09)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,120 ($14.64) to GBX 1,104 ($14.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,005 ($13.14) to GBX 1,030 ($13.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 969.40 ($12.67).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 964.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 932.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76.

In other news, insider Craig Gentle sold 4,449 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.45), for a total value of £42,354.48 ($55,372.57).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

