Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.95) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Spero Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 100.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

