Spectiv (SIG) Trading 35.9% Higher This Week

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $10,516.60 and approximately $710.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Spectiv

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

