SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Stock Position Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

KBE opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.