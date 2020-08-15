SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of SPTN opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.36 million, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.04.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 6,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

