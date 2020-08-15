Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of SONO opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Sonos has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 35,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $394,678.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,951.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,588.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,070,611 shares of company stock worth $183,310,463. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sonos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 56,666 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 85,243 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

