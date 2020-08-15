Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $59.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

Several research firms have commented on SITM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sitime from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Sitime stock opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. Sitime has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $66.66.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sitime will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $79,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,510,378 shares of company stock worth $80,319,550. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sitime by 427.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 209,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 169,670 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sitime by 54.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 748,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 265,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sitime by 1,056.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sitime in the second quarter valued at about $75,786,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sitime by 6.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

