SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,006,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $40,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SITC. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. BidaskClub raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

SITE Centers stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

