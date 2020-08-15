Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Decreases By 46.0%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the April 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWSDF opened at $386.00 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $260.00 and a 12-month high of $530.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.36.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

