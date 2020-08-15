Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Rises By 20.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $181,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 33,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXO opened at $18.77 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

