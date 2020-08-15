Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Increases By 143.4%

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the May 14th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FSD stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund by 745.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund in the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

