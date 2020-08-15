Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Increases By 143.4%

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the May 14th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of FSD stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.
First Trust High Income Long/short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
