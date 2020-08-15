Short Interest in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Expands By 38.1%

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

NASDAQ:CLCT opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.64. Collectors Universe has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

In other Collectors Universe news, Director Albert J. Moyer sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $84,864.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,490.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $159,584.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,691.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,713,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

