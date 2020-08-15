Short Interest in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Declines By 25.8%

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the January 15th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Resources stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. American Resources has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of American Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of high-quality raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.







American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure market while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.