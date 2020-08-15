Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shaw Communications is benefiting from the robust performance of its wireless segment, driven by an expanding post-paid subscriber base and improvement in ARPU. Moreover, deployment of 700 MHz spectrum is expected to enhance customer relations by providing far-reaching coverage and stronger indoor wireless reception. Shaw continues to fortify its footprint across Canada, which is a key driver. The launch of Fibre+ Gig Internet service, which is available to more than 99% of its residential customers, is also expected to boost wireline revenues. Nevertheless, the company is battling against weakness in the wireline segment due to attrition of video, satellite and phone subscribers. Moreover, elevated macroeconomic uncertainty due to coronavirus remains a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.64. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.80 million. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,620,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,063 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,397,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,484,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,967,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,376,000 after acquiring an additional 669,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,779,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,348,000 after acquiring an additional 197,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

