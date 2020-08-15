Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Rating Increased to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Senseonics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Senseonics from $0.70 to $0.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Senseonics from $1.85 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Senseonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.86.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 121,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 93,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 709.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 509,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 39.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

