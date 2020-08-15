Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Director Sells $141,048.41 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.62. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

