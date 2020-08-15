Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Director Acquires $263,660.00 in Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SRE stock opened at $131.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

