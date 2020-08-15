SCYNEXIS’s (SCYX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Aegis reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.79.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Shares of SCYX opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $67.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.24. Research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 363.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 180,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.