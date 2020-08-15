Scott A. Romberger Sells 10,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SEM opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 146.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,098,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 208.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 389,736 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 53.5% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 13.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 203,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

