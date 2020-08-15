Scotiabank Raises Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to $15.50

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRETF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Martinrea International from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Martinrea International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Martinrea International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martinrea International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

