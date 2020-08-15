Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,523,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 839,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,296,000 after purchasing an additional 421,367 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,532,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after purchasing an additional 155,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,573,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

