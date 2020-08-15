Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $749.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $309,225.00. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

