Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) a $135.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Charter Equity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

QCOM stock opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $116.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $77,798,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 159.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,233 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

