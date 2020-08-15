Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.95.

SAND opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 19.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

