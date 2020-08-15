Samuel Zales Sells 8,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $222,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CARG opened at $27.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CarGurus by 941.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.