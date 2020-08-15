Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.8% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

