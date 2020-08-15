Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sachem Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of SACH stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SACH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

