Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,041 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $28,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 254.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

NYSE BIO opened at $506.37 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $540.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.76 and a 200-day moving average of $429.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The company had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

