Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,071 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 3.83% of Smart Global worth $25,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Smart Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Smart Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Smart Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Smart Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

SGH opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $679.62 million, a P/E ratio of -206.29 and a beta of 1.06. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Smart Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

