Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $27,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,870.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,797.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,725.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.44. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 41.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total transaction of $621,674.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,553.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total value of $2,607,088.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,775 shares of company stock worth $5,098,117. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.