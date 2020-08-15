Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 254,983 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Bunge worth $25,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Bunge by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bunge by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bunge by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Shares of BG opened at $45.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.