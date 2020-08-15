Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $29.38 Million Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2,111.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 945,061 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.36% of Getty Realty worth $29,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 102.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 17.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

GTY opened at $29.80 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 86.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

