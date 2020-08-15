Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $25.08 Million Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,228,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,609 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $25,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TACO opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $97,726.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 349,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $122,107.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,574.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,510 shares of company stock worth $403,551. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

TACO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

