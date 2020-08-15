Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.63 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 489,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 81,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $24,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

