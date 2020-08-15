Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,896 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Crown worth $24,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crown by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,748,000 after buying an additional 935,962 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,486,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,357,000 after buying an additional 656,156 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,234,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Crown by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 726,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after buying an additional 384,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 837,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,627,000 after buying an additional 314,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $76.36 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

