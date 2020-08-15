Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,926 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $24,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 100.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GL opened at $85.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.11. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,869,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

